Holton’s remarkable season comes to an end to Reading

Posted 12:24 AM, November 18, 2018, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- It has been a crazy run for the Holton Red Devils football program. The Red Devils advanced to their first-ever state semifinal but would get shutout to Reading, 38-0.

