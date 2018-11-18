Holton’s remarkable season comes to an end to Reading

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- It has been a crazy run for the Holton Red Devils football program. The Red Devils advanced to their first-ever state semifinal but would get shutout to Reading, 38-0.
