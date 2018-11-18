× Kellogg’s cutting dozens of jobs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kellogg company announced its laying off several employees, after cutting 200 other positions at its cereal plant.

Kellogg’s is cutting about 30 jobs, as part of its re-organization plans at its headquarters.

They’re also thinking of selling certain brands like Keebler’s and Famous Amos, which could cut even more jobs.

City officials in Battle Creek say the job losses are serious, but the company’s decision isn’t going to put a dent in the city’s plan to move forward.