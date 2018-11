Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND LEDGE, Mich -- It was the first time since 2014 that Mona Shores was back in the state semifinals and they didn't disappoint. Trailing 14-7, Caden Broersma found James Gilbert for the score. Later, Broersma and Gilbert would connect for a 50-yard score. In the second half, Broersma continued his dominance by finding Ke'Sean Sandifer to help seal a 49-28 win.

Mona Shores advances to face Warren De La Salle in the Division 2 state championship at Ford Field in a rematch from 2014.