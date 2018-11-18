Sunday followed by more rounds of snow ahead for West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see a mix of sun and clouds after some early morning light snow showers leave our southern communities. Winds remain out of the west while temperatures work into the middle 30s and stay very consistent through the afternoon.

West Michigan will see one more round of light snow starting late on Monday continuing into Tuesday with a few isolated snow showers mainly in the first half of the day. This again will be a very light minor snow event just before the holiday.

Wednesday morning we will have another chance to see some snow showers before we dry out just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. A warm up arrives at the end of the week and continues into next weekend with some rain chances.