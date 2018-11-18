Sunday followed by more rounds of snow ahead for West Michigan

Posted 8:38 AM, November 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:16AM, November 18, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see a mix of sun and clouds after some early morning light snow showers leave our southern communities. Winds remain out of the west while temperatures work into the middle 30s and stay very consistent through the afternoon.

West Michigan will see one more round of light snow starting late on Monday continuing into Tuesday with a few isolated snow showers mainly in the first half of the day. This again will be a very light minor snow event just before the holiday.

Wednesday morning we will have another chance to see some snow showers before we dry out just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. A warm up arrives at the end of the week and continues into next weekend with some rain chances.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s