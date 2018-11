Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- Since Steve Fairchild took over the Muskegon football program in 2010, the Big Reds have become a staple in the state championship game. With the 45-22 win over Zeeland East on Saturday afternoon, Muskegon once again advances for a chance to defend their title.

The Big Reds will get a rematch with Detroit King in the Division 3 state championship.