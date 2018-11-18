Need for food through local pantry ‘nearly dire’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- As the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, more families will need assistance putting food on the table.

The Westminster Food Pantry which operates out of the basement of Westminster Presbyterian Church says it sees a dire need for food this time of year.

"I have people calling and coming in every single day, largely in a panic, they need to have their food for their holidays," said Angie Kelley with the Westminster Food Pantry. "Our numbers have increased consistently for the last five years. So we've seen a five to six percentage increase in services each year for the last five years that I've been doing this and I don't see that stopping anytime soon."

For years, First United Methodist Church has come together to help the pantry at a time when they really need it.

"Our congregation loves to give and to make an impact," said Sami Marasigan with First United Methodist Church. "There are a lot of families on limited income and limited budgets and so if we can help fill in the gaps of what they need, whether it be the food or the toilet paper, it makes a difference so that they can feed their families and have a good Thanksgiving."

Members of the community bring in everything from canned goods to personal care items to share with those who may have little to nothing to their names.

"We're part of this wonderful community and we want to pay it forward for people who are not as blessed or feel as blessed this holiday season," said the Scheidel Family who made a donation Sunday.

If you'd like to donate to Westminster, they're still looking for turkeys for Thanksgiving. They're also accepting other items as well.

Donations can be made at either church.