× One on the run after vehicle hits Kalamazoo County home

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a residence in Texas Township on Sunday morning.

At 6:52 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a vehicle hitting a home at 5465 Swallow Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined that there were no injuries resulting from the crash.

A front seat passenger of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash. However, the driver had fled the scene.

A canine unit track was initiated, but was unsuccessful.

The residence sustained significant damage as a result of the crash.

No injuries were reported from the home’s occupants.

Deputies said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

No names have been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.