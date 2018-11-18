Reckless driving results in Wilson Avenue crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody after a reckless driving crash Sunday morning.

The call first came in to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office just after 8 a.m. Sunday that a motorist was driving recklessly from Ottawa County to Walker. However, the vehicle, which contained two occupants, crashed in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody on charges involving reckless driving.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

