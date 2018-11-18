Rob Bentley breaks down Ferris State football’s playoff run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The Ferris State Bulldogs survived quite the scare on Saturday afternoon at Top Taggart Field. In the super region three quarterfinals, the two-seed Bulldogs took on the seven-seed Harding Bison. Ferris would jump out to a 21-0 lead in the first half but Harding would bounce back, thanks to their triple option offense. Tony Annese and the Bulldogs would survive, winning 21-19 to advance to the semifinal this upcoming Saturday against Northwest Missouri State, who defeated Grand Valley to move on.

To break it all down, the voice of Ferris State Athletics, Rob Bentley joined us in studio.