Rob Bentley breaks down Ferris State football’s playoff run

Posted 11:00 AM, November 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:02PM, November 18, 2018

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The Ferris State Bulldogs survived quite the scare on Saturday afternoon at Top Taggart Field. In the super region three quarterfinals, the two-seed Bulldogs took on the seven-seed Harding Bison. Ferris would jump out to a 21-0 lead in the first half but Harding would bounce back, thanks to their triple option offense. Tony Annese and the Bulldogs would survive, winning 21-19 to advance to the semifinal this upcoming Saturday against Northwest Missouri State, who defeated Grand Valley to move on.

To break it all down, the voice of Ferris State Athletics, Rob Bentley joined us in studio.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s