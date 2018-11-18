Rudolph the red-nose reindeer flies into Devos Performance Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A beloved TV movie and holiday classic is jumping off the screen and onto the stage.

“Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer: The Musical” is being performed Sunday at Devos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids.

Guests will get to see a variety of characters from the heartwarming tale, including Santa, Hermey the elf, the abominable snow monster, and of course, Rudolph himself.

The show begins at 7 p.m., with tickets ranging from about 30 to 50 dollars.

For more information, head to Devos Performance Hall’s website.

