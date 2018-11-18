Special holiday photo shoot geared towards ‘reactive dogs’ also encouraging adoptions from Humane Society

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– As the holidays approach, a lot of families and pet owners are busy taking festive photos.

The Grand Rapids Pitbull Alliance is putting on a photo event, tailored to ‘reactive dogs’ who may not be the best around other canines. It’s a chance for those pet owners to enjoy a holiday event they may not otherwise be able to take part in.

“With these type of dogs, they are in a stress-free environment we create, and their true personality really comes out,” said Sara Lowthian of Buddies Pet Photography.

Lowthian is the photographer who will be taking photos at the event, called The Nightmare Before Pitmass 2. It’s scheduled for December 9 and is the second event of its kind; the first one was held in October for Halloween.

The photo sessions will take place from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Chow Hound Pet Supplies in Standale. There are a limited amount of spots available.

A portion of proceeds from the event will go towards the Alliance’s Community Outreach Program which helps families keep their pets at home and out of shelters. They will be accepting food and treat donations the day of the event, and will take open and broken bags of pet food.

“Our ultimate goal as well as advocating for dogs that are often discriminated against, is keeping people and pets together and keeping them out of the shelters,” said GR Pitbull Alliance president, Tanelle McFadyen.

Organizers are also hoping to use the event to help some of the long-term pit bull residents at the Humane Society of West Michigan get into their forever homes.

One of those pits is named Becca, a 4-year-old mix who’s currently in foster care.

“In her forever home, I envision Becca being the only animal in the household and somebody that can give her the love that she wants,” said Danielle Pipal, Becca’s foster mom. “She very much loves to be loved.”

Spice is also looking for a home. She’s been at the Humane Society since January and is about two years old. She would do well in a home where she’s the only pet.

Anna Grace has also been there since the beginning of the year and unfortunately, has already been adopted and returned to the facility. She’s also known as a ‘colorful sleeper.’

“Mostly she likes to take long naps and snores a lot,” said Lyndsey Sturgeon, the Canine Enrichment Coordinator at the Humane Society of West Michigan. “She could be part swine, we haven’t tested it yet, but that’s entirely possible.”

Other long-term pit residents looking for adoption at the Humane Society of West Michigan: June Bug, Mace, Hamilton, Brownie– who’s currently in foster care, and Kermit.

If you’re interested in adopting these animals or any other dogs from HSWM, you’ll have to fill out a form. You can reach them with further questions at 616-453-8900.