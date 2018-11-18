Unity Christian advances to the state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Mich -- After a 14-7 win over Saginaw Swan Valley in Greenville on Saturday afternoon, the Unity Christian Crusaders advance to the state championship.

"We're blessed to have this opportunity," Unity head coach Craig Tibbe said, "we may never get back again, that's how it goes, you don't know. You get so close sometimes, some of our best teams we'd play someone who's just a little bit better."

"I don't know how to describe the feeling," senior linebacker TJ VanKoevering stated, "everyone before us has been working so hard and we're the first team to get this opportunity, it's unbelievable. I can't even describe it."

Unity will face Portland in the Division 5 state championship at Ford Field.