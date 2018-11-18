× Voting underway for Grand Rapids new city park signs competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is looking to upgrade the signs for their public parks, and now they need your help on the decision.

The city opened voting on the five finalists that were picked from more than 150 submissions.

A public vote is being held until December 7th.

You can support your favorite design online, by phone, or in person.

The winning design will be used at all 75 city parks, and the person who came up with it will get $1,000 dollars to work with a professional team to make them a reality.

If you want to vote, click here.