1 dead, 3 injured after downtown Denver shooting

Posted 8:02 PM, November 19, 2018, by

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and three others have been wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver.

The shootings occurred Monday afternoon about three blocks from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

Denver Health Medical Center spokesman Simon Crittle says paramedics from the hospital responded to the shooting and found one person dead at the scene.

Crittle says the three injured people were taken to Denver Health. He initially said four people were injured.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman says the three were in critical condition.

Schepman says no arrests have been made and police don’t know if there was more than one shooter.

Officers closed several streets in the area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s