1 dead, 3 injured after downtown Denver shooting

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and three others have been wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver.

The shootings occurred Monday afternoon about three blocks from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

Denver Health Medical Center spokesman Simon Crittle says paramedics from the hospital responded to the shooting and found one person dead at the scene.

Crittle says the three injured people were taken to Denver Health. He initially said four people were injured.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman says the three were in critical condition.

Schepman says no arrests have been made and police don’t know if there was more than one shooter.

Officers closed several streets in the area.