Attic After School gives kids a safe space to be themselves

Posted 11:46 AM, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:45AM, November 19, 2018

The time after school lets out, but before parents are home from work, can be a precarious time for parents of teenagers. How and where these teens spend their time can be transformative to their lives.

Attic After School is a local non-profit that no only offers a safe and inspirational space for those teens, it's also a lot of fun!

Todd went down to the space, located on 2260 Porter Street South West in Wyoming, to learn more about how students benefit from their program.

To learn more about their program or to make a donation go  online to atticafterschool.org or call (616)-677-2921.

