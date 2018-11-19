Check to make 7th trip to State Finals, first with alma mater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Mona Shores defensive coordinator Dave Check has coached in many state championship games, but Friday will be his first with the his alma mater.

"It means a great deal me being from this community that we've got this opportunity" Check said. "It's just all about these boys having this opportunity and it's and it is great to be a part of that."

Check was defensive coordinator at West Catholic for six state championship games, including five wins. He has some advice for his current players.

"Take it in" Check said. "It's a great experience, it is something that not a lot of people get to do. Understand that it is a football game you are there for a purpose, there is a lot of running around this week, there is a lot of things that are out there, but just enjoy it."

Head coach Matt Koziak, who also led the Sailors to the division 2 state championship game, knows he's got really good coach on his staff in Check.

"Quality, experienced guy, a Shores grad that bleeds blue" Koziak said. "We have been really fortunate to get him over here not only with his experience but the way he coaches kids is second to none."

And the winning traits don't stop there. Koziak and the players say that Check's work ethic is tireless.

"The time he puts in and the scheming, the film, the hours of film he puts in, he is just a smart D coordinator" senior linebacker Jacob Wahlberg said. "He knows how to manipulate offenses and he is a great guy to have around."

While Shores has allowed some points this season, the defense has played well in the postseason and appears to be playing its best at the right time.

"When they are on they are fun to watch" Check added. "They are fun to watch from the sidelines, from the stands i'm sure it's the same thing. They fly around, they are physical, when their on, it's great to be a part of."

The Sailors take on defending division 2 state champion Warren DeLaSalle Friday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.