David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

Posted 9:55 AM, November 19, 2018, by

WikiMedia Commons

(AP) David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger for customers who have ordered dresses because operations continuing as normal while the wedding and prom retailer restructures.

The bankruptcy filing, the private company said Monday, will wipe out more than $400 million in long-term debt.

It has commitments for $60 million in new debtor-in-possession financing and expects to exit Chapter 11 in early January.

The 300-plus stores run by the Conshokocken, Pennsylvania, company will continue to operate and online sales will continue unimpeded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s