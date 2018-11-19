GRPD look to increase officer training to recognize marijuana use on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Michigan, but there are still many questions, especially for law enforcement.

Grand Rapids Police are making one thing clear about the new law: it may be legal to use marijuana but is never legal to drive while under the influence.

GRPD is hoping to get the green light soon for a plan to train more officers to be able to detect drivers who might be high.

Currently, Grand Rapids has five officers certified in the Drug Recognition Enforcement (DRE) Program. Only about 130 officers are certified in the state.

Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne tells FOX 17 that it is all an effort to protect all drivers on the road. Driving while high can have dangerous consequences.

“THC in marijuana affects your ability to multitask,” says Payne. “It also affects your time and distance. Those are obviously a huge issue when you are driving.”

GRPD is hoping to get a second DRE course next year. They hope to get federal or state grants to cover the costs of training.