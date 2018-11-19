GRPM & Brewery Vivant present: Dark Beer, Dark Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time to take your taste buds on a walk down the dark side, dark side of beer that is. There's a fun collaboration happening between Grand Rapids Public Museum and Brewery Vivant, where craft beer enthusiasts can enjoy dark brews at the event, "Dark Beer, Dark Side."

On Friday, November 23 starting at 7 p.m., there will be a presentation talking about the differences between various dark beers, including Brewery Vivant's "Tart Side of the Moon." Other dark beers to be sampled include Tart Side of the Barrel and Velvet Stud.

The night will also have a show in the Chaffee Planetarium, "Dark Side: The Light Show," set to the music of Pink Floyd. This will be the museum's first original production since the planetarium underwent renovations back in 2013.

Tickets cost $12 for members, and $22 for non-members. Tickets include three beer samples and admission to the planetarium show.

Tickets can be purchased online at grpm.org.