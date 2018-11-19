Hospice patient dies days after dream double wedding ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman has died just days after a double wedding ceremony at a Spectrum Health facility.

Rhonda White had terminal cancer, and her final wishes were to marry her boyfriend Brian Parkhouse and to witness her daughter Brieannah get married to her longtime boyfriend Jason Musser.

Spectrum says the emotional ceremony happened last Thursday on the sixth floor of the Supportive Care Unit at its Fuller campus. Relatives tell FOX 17 White passed away Sunday evening.

White learned she had melanoma that had spread to her brain in September, according to Spectrum. She then had surgery and received chemotherapy, but the cancer spread to her liver and lungs.

It was after that that Spectrum says she proposed to Brian, who agreed to marry her. This then led to the double wedding involving her daughter and her boyfriend.

Spectrum staff members and volunteers organized the ceremony and arranged for flowers, cake and live music. About 30 friends and family attended, all of them wearing Rhonda’s favorite color purple.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical and memorial costs.