Hudsonville grad leads Chelsea to State Finals

CHELSEA, Mich -- Josh Lucas has led the Chelsea football team to the division 4 state championship game in his first year as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Lucas is a 2006 Hudsonville High School grad and led the Eagles to Ford Field in division 2 as a quarterback.

He was the head coach at Allegan High School the last 3 seasons before making the move to Chelsea. Lucas says the lessons he learned while a player at Hudsonville have always stayed with him.

"Everybody was willing to kind of run through a brick wall for coach (Dave) Duram" Lucas said. "That was just the way the were, they taught us to be good people, good men and when I took over Allegan, that was how we wanted to treat that program and kind of get that thing going in the right direction. "

Lucas starting coaching football as an assistant with Derek Pennington at Zeeland East High School from 2010-2014.

"I was with Derek Pennington for 5 years and been able to take things from him" Lucas added. "I had an unbelievable experience there when I was with him, I still talk to him everyday. Two huge mentors and coming here and having Brad (Bush, former Chelsea head coach and current Athletic Director), I've been very fortunate and lucky to be kind of where I'm at and the people that have shaped me and molded me as far as football goes."

Chelsea takes on Edwardsburg Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Ford Field.