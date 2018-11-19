× Kalamazoo officer struck by car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer was hit by a car Monday afternoon while on a sidewalk.

The incident happened just after noon in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue. Officers were in the area talking with residents.

Officers say that a vehicle swerve to avoid another vehicle and went over a curb and onto the sidewalk, striking the officer. Other officers were able to respond quickly.

The officer who was struck was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for undisclosed injuries. Both drivers of the vehicles stopped and were interviewed by police.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.