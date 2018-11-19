Kent County father accused of shaking his baby to death

Posted 6:55 PM, November 19, 2018

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich– A father in Kent County is facing charges after investigators say he shook his own baby to death.

Mugshot of Matthew Doyle

Officials were called to the 6000 block of College Avenue S.E. in Gaines Township on November 14 to help with a medical situation involving a 3-month-old.  The baby was then transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital where doctors determined the baby’s injuries were consistent with “shaken baby syndrome.”

Investigators say the baby’s father, 28-year-old Matthew Doyle was arrested and charged with first-degree child abuse.

However, the day after Doyle was arraigned, the baby died. An autopsy showed the 3-month-old’s death was a homicide due to head injuries.

Detectives plan to meet with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday to request additional charges in the case.

 

 

