Man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting teens on social media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Ledge man faces a minimum of 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children over the past seven years.

Kevin Konen, 52, will be sentenced at a later date to between 15 and 40 years in prison, plus fines, restitution and other penalties.

The U.S. Attorney says that Konen used various identities and schemes on social media to get minors to take sexually explicit photos of themselves. He used an alias “Jenny Mays”, which was a high school girl, and would befriend other boys and girls and get them to take the photos and then would use another alias to extort minors to get them to send him sexual images. He also used another persona to “help” the victims remove the pictures by gaining access to their social media accounts, where he’d look for more pictures.

Authorities say Konen did this from 2011 to 2018 and victimized numerous minors in Eaton County and others out of state. There may be more victims and anyone who thinks they may be a victim should call the FBI at 313-965-4540.