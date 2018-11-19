Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted one or more women inside a religious supply store near St. Louis and shot one woman in the head.

The attack happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday at a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in an unincorporated area of western St. Louis County near the town of Ballwin. Police are searching for a man described as 5-foot-7 with a heavy build and warn he should be considered dangerous.

Police spokesman Shawn McGuire says an armed man entered the store and sexually assaulted at least one woman. He couldn’t confirm reports that multiple women were sexually assaulted.

McGuire says the suspect did not know the victim or victims.

The shooting victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

