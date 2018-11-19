Meetings planned in Lowell & Portland over recreational marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- As we get closer to recreational marijuana becoming legal in Michigan, more cities across our area are meeting to decide on whether or not they will welcome dispensaries.

City council members in Lowell are meeting Monday, hearing from the public on whether the city should welcome recreational marijuana facilities with open arms.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the council chambers, which is on East Main street.

Recreational marijuana was given the green light by voters, and will be allowed to be used in the privacy of your own home as long as you're 21 years old.

Just last week, the city of Cedar Springs voted to not allow marijuana facilities within the city.

The city of Portland, in Ionia County, will also be talking about prohibiting the use of marijuana during its city council meeting Monday night at 7 p.m. at city hall.

Council members plan to hear from the public on the ordinance, which would actually prohibit use of marijuana in any form, inside city limits.

We will of course let you know what comes of both meetings.