Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 19

1. Jay Leno, Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes, Trevor Noah have all come to Grand Rapids. So who will be the next big name in comedy added to the list coming to West Michigan for Laughfest?

Gilda's Club is expected to announce the lineup of artists Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The 10-day fest begins in just a few months and runs from March 7-17. Laughfest badges will go on sale to the general public at noon on Tuesday.

Single tickets will go on sale starting in January.

2. Check out how the holidays are celebrated around the globe when hopping on a plane.

The 24th annual "Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around The World" exhibition will open Tuesday at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. It includes 42 Christmas and holiday trees and displays, each one representing a different country or culture from around the world. Also the popular railway garden and holiday wonderland will be back.

Something new this year, the film "Joy" will be played continuously in the Hoffman Family Auditorium.

There are several different activities offered include carolers, visits from Santa, reindeer and holiday-themed classes.

It all will be on display from November 20 - January 6.

3. A piece of nostalgia has made its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this holiday season.

Some people might remember the Herpolsheimer Child Passenger Train. It used to be suspended from the ceiling at Herpolsheimer's Department Store at the corner of Fulton and Division. Now, the Child Passenger Train is at the Grand Rapids Public Museum for the holidays.

The monorail train was called Santa's Rocket Express back in 1949.

The train is on display until mid-January.

4. A personal touch at this year's free Thanksgiving meal for the homeless at Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids.

Students from Ridge Park Charter Academy in Grand Rapids colored 800 place mats that will be used at the dinner, something they have been doing for the last 10 years.

Over that time, Ridge Park Charter Academy students have made 15,000 place mats for Mel Trotter's Thanksgiving dinner.

5. Good news if you're traveling by car for Thanksgiving. AAA says gas prices for the holiday are the lowest in two years.

Michigan drivers can expect to pay an average of $2.45 per gallon, which is lower than the national average.

Back in 2013, gas prices were as high as $3.27 per gallon.

AAA says drivers in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Holland area can expect to find the cheapest prices in the state.

Drivers in Marquette, Ann Arbor, and Traverse City will see the highest prices. The company warns that prices may go up after the holiday.