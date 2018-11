Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is a chore in itself so a West Michigan company is offering to make handmade baked goods for the holiday

Nantucket Baking Company, 615 Lyon Street NE in Grand Rapids, offers breads, cakes and a large variety of different pastries.

Just in time for the holidays you can pre-order many of their items and even try some new sweets to share with your loved ones.

Stop in or call (616)350-9292 to place an order.