National Adoption Month: Xander Bunny helps children in transition

Kent County has around 900 children in the local foster care system looking for permanent living situations. One local business is using their story and lavender-based products to help children going through the transition of foster care and adoption.

Lavender Life Company offers lavender-infused body and baby care products that promote simpler lifestyles. All of the lavender is grown on their family farm in Caledonia.

One of the products they sell is the Xander Bunny, a soft stuffed animal that releases the scents of lavender and other soothing herbs.

Co-owner Vickie, is no stranger to the foster care system. Vickie has walked along side her daughter and son-in-law in throughout the process of adoption as they worked to adopt a boy named Xander. After meeting Xander and other children through foster care, Vickie noticed how much the children need items that provide stability, comfort, and love during such a hard transition.

Vickie says the Xander Bunny provides security through such a transitional and confusing period in their lives. Plus the lavender inside the bunny helps with anxiety, restlessness, and serves as a pain reliever for the child.

Lavender Life Company wants to support children just like Xander on their journey to getting a new home. For every Xander Bunny purchased on their website, one will be given to a child currently in foster care.

They're available at lavender-life.com for $29.95.