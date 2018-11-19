Police identify Lansing man fatally shot while hunting deer

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Lansing man shot and killed while apparently hunting deer in mid-Michigan.

The Bath Township Police Department said Monday the man was 68-year-old Chong Yang.

Police say Yang was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found after 10 p.m. Friday northwest of Lansing in Clinton County.

They say a preliminary investigation has revealed Yang was deer hunting on public property when apparently shot by someone. Yang was wearing hunter’s orange clothing at the time.

Police say they have no suspects in the shooting.

Police initially reported the shooting victim was 67 years old.