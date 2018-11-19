× Rosa Parks Circle ice rink to open Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It is almost ice skating season in downtown Grand Rapids.

The city announced that the Rosa Parks Circle outdoor ice rink will open this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, at 3:00 p.m. Of course, that depends on the weather.

The forecast for Friday in Grand Rapids is temperatures in the mid-40s.

The rink will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:45 p.m and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. until February 24. The cost is $3 per adult and $1 per child. Skate rental is included with the admission fee.

There are some days where special events will close the rink. You can see that calendar here.

The annual lighting of the downtown Christmas tree will be December 1.