Seasoned deer hunter has new outlook after losing his legs

Firearm deer season is underway, and while hunters are spending their time trying to bag the biggest buck, Terry Dart has a gained a new outlook this year.

Dart has been hunting for 50 years; you could say being in the woods is a part of who he is. But over the last few years, his participation in the the sport he loves was in jeopardy after he lost both of his legs to a medical condition.

That is, until he got connected with Chris Wright from Freedom Trax.

"(Terry) had a hard road over the past few years, once he got his Freedom Trax," said Wright. "His daughter said it's the first time she`s seen him smile in a few years."

"Freedom Trax is a unique mobility device that allows people to go through snow, sand, gravel, mud, and it weighs only 75 pounds," Wright added.

For Dart, the device is more than just a chair, it's a new way to live life the best way he knows how. It's a chance for him to get back to doing what he loves and appreciating it more than ever before.

And his friends have stepped up to take advantage of his new mobility.

"My hunting partners -- I have been hunting with them for over 50 years -- they have built new blinds for me so that I can drive right into them. These men will never say, 'You can't go with us.' 'You will go with us.' It just makes me feel so good to be able to be apart of the 50-year-plus group."

"The only thing that I have ever found is that no matter how bad things are, think about someone else who has it worse than you do," Dart said.

Freedom Trax chairs are not covered by insurance, but if you want to get in touch with local distributor, Chris Wright, you can reach him at 231-955-8191 or email him at chris@free2trax.com.