State Finals Football Games Schedule

Posted 9:31 AM, November 19, 2018, by

FOX 17 – The Michigan State High School Football Championship games are this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

West Michigan is sending six teams to Detroit in five of the divisons. Muskegon County has three teams (Muskegon, Mona Shores and Montague)

All the games will air on FOX Sports Detroit PLUS and will stream on the FOX Sports Detroit website.

FOX 17’s Jason Hutton will be in Detroit for the weekend and will updates on FOX17online.com and on Facebook.

Division 1

Clarkston (11-2) vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (13-0) – Saturday – 1:00 p.m.

Division 2

Warren DeLaSalle (11-2) vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (12-1) – Friday – 1:00 p.m.

Division 3

Detroit Martin Luther King (11-2) vs. Muskegon (13-0) – Saturday – 7:30 p.m.

Division 4

Chelsea (10-3) vs. Edwardsburg (13-0) – Friday – 7:30 p.m.

Division 5

Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-2) vs. Portland (13-0) – Saturday – 4:30 p.m.

Division 6

Montague (11-2) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0) – Friday – 4:30 p.m.

Division 7

New Lothrop (12-1) vs. Madison Heights Madison (13-0) – Saturday – 10:00 a.m.

Division 8

Breckenridge (13-0) vs. Reading (13-0) – Friday – 10:00 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s