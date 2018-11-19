State Finals Football Games Schedule

FOX 17 – The Michigan State High School Football Championship games are this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

West Michigan is sending six teams to Detroit in five of the divisons. Muskegon County has three teams (Muskegon, Mona Shores and Montague)

All the games will air on FOX Sports Detroit PLUS and will stream on the FOX Sports Detroit website.

FOX 17’s Jason Hutton will be in Detroit for the weekend and will updates on FOX17online.com and on Facebook.

Division 1

Clarkston (11-2) vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (13-0) – Saturday – 1:00 p.m.

Division 2

Warren DeLaSalle (11-2) vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (12-1) – Friday – 1:00 p.m.

Division 3

Detroit Martin Luther King (11-2) vs. Muskegon (13-0) – Saturday – 7:30 p.m.

Division 4

Chelsea (10-3) vs. Edwardsburg (13-0) – Friday – 7:30 p.m.

Division 5

Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-2) vs. Portland (13-0) – Saturday – 4:30 p.m.

Division 6

Montague (11-2) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0) – Friday – 4:30 p.m.

Division 7

New Lothrop (12-1) vs. Madison Heights Madison (13-0) – Saturday – 10:00 a.m.

Division 8

Breckenridge (13-0) vs. Reading (13-0) – Friday – 10:00 a.m.