× State investigating killing of two elk

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two bull elk in the northern lower Michigan.

DNR conservation officers found the carcasses of the two elk Saturday off Montmorency County Road 622 near Roth Road, about seven miles north of Atlanta, Michigan.

“Both elk were shot, likely sometime around Nov. 15,” said Lt. James Gorno, a district law supervisor with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in Gaylord in a press release. “If anyone saw anything or has any information that would assist with the investigation, we’d like to hear from them.”

Tips may be left anonymously, and rewards often are offered. To contact investigators, please call the DNR Law Enforcement Division at the Gaylord Operations Center at 989-732-3541 or call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800.