Students make 800 place mats for Mel Trotter’s Thanksgiving dinner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are just a few days away from the annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community at Mel Trotter Ministries and students from Ridge Park Charter Academy in Grand Rapids are hoping to make their turkey day dinner extra special.

The students colored 800 place mats that will be used at the dinner, something they have been doing for the last 10 years.

A teacher behind the project we spoke with says its something students look forward to each year.

"I've heard stories back from Mel Trotter over the years some of the people who get to partake in thew meals will actually number one they won`t wanna eat on the place mat because it looks wonderful or they will actually fold them up and put them in there pockets and so its just kinda tender moment," said Lisa Walejewski, 5th grade interventionist, at Ridge Park Charter Academy

In the last 10 years, the students have made 15,000 place mats for Mel Trotter's Thanksgiving dinner.