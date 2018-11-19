Thanksgiving gas prices lowest in 2 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Some good news for those of you traveling for Thanksgiving, Triple A says gas prices for the holiday are the lowest in two years.

Michigan drivers can expect to pay an average of $2.45 per gallon, which is lower than the national average.

Back in 2013, gas prices were as high as $3.27 per gallon.

Triple A says drivers in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Holland area can expect to find the cheapest prices in the state.

Drivers in Marquette, Ann Arbor, and Traverse City will see the highest prices.

The company warns that prices may be go up after the holiday.