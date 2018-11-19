Thousands of dollars paid a year ago, porch work never started

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSPEH COUNTY, Mich. -- Darlene and Brian Holtz entrusted a man to build a porch for Darlene's 83-year-old mother in November 2017. However, their $3,700 cash deposit paid to Joseph Mashburn still hasn't gotten them nowhere.

“We were kind of in a spot that we were almost desperate," Darlene Holtz said.

The Holtz, who found J 'n A Construction on Facebook, said Mashburn only gave them excuses.

“It was too cold. It was too hot. It was too rainy. There truck blew up. Um, they didn’t have enough help. You name it. There was every excuse," she recalled.

To try and figure out what's really going on, the Problem Solvers called Joe’s former girlfriend and business assistant Laura Jibson who agreed to chat on the phone.

Jibson said, “I am appalled at the fact that I was with somebody who can’t even run their own business or perform business.”

When asked where the money is, Jibson said, "I had the money put up, and it was in an envelope in our room. And I’m assuming that it’s gone now.”

Brian Holtz said, “It’s very frustrating. You can get more response talking to a wall.”

The Problem Solvers stopped by Mashburn's home in Bloomingdale. While waiting, another man appeared in the yard. Then Mashburn came to the door.

Before slamming the door, Mashburn said, "You may leave my property now."

As we reached the road, the unlicensed contractor yelled at us again. He didn't even want us talking to his buddy.

"Leave my property now!” he shouted from a window.

Needless to say, Mashburn wouldn't listen our questions. But Holtz said his response should be simple.

The homeowner said, “We just want it made right. We want our money. I don’t trust them to put the deck on. I’ve seen so many people step forward and say they did horrible, terrible work. I just want our money back, and I want to warn other people. I don’t want anybody going through this.”

The Holtz said they plan to take action with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department.

A few tips include: don't pay cash, always check to make sure a contractor is licensed through the state's website and ask for proof of insurance. These things aren't fail proof, but you'll have a little more protection should something go wrong.