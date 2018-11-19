Tips sought in illegal shooting of 2 Michigan bull elk

ATLANTA, Mich. (AP) — Michigan conservation officers are seeking help from the public in solving the illegal killing of two bull elk in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Lt. James Gorno of the state Department of Natural Resources says the carcasses were discovered Saturday in Montmorency County, about 7 miles north of Atlanta. He says both elk apparently had been shot a couple of days earlier. That’s when the firearms deer hunting season was getting underway.

The DNR says information can be reported anonymously. Monetary rewards could be available for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Tipsters can contact the DNR’s Gaylord Operations Center at 989-732-3541. They also can call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800.

