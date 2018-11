Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Officer John Davis, with the Grandville Police Department, passed away last week, after a battle with colon cancer. According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, and two sons. Visitation for the 18 year veteran will be held Monday from 2 to 4 and again from 6-8 at Roth-Gerst Chapel in Lowell.

His funeral will be held at Ada Bible Church's Knapp Street location at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.