2018 Thanksgiving forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- It's been a cold start to the week so far, but over the last few Thanksgiving holidays, we've seen a mixed bag in terms of temperature and weather conditions across the state.

Since 2013, we've had plenty of ups and downs in regards to temperatures. The last several years have been relatively mild and closer to normal. It appears this year is going to be much closer to 2013 and 2014, as colder temperatures remain in the region until the weekend.

This colder, drier air mass is a very stable one, though. That means we're going to have very little issues in regards to weather affecting travel by air or land over the next few days. In fact, your weekend forecast shouldn't present you any issues, either.

Thanksgiving morning looks to be the coldest, though. Temperatures reaching the teens area wide, with wind chills in the single digits by morning.

Lots of sunshine is expected for the holiday, but the conditions will favor staying in side and watching the Lions after recovering from your feast with family and friends.