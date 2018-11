Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy is an inside look at the work of men and women of law enforcement in Grand Rapids. The class is a 10-week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

During week 8, class participants met with the K-9 unit. They saw what type of work the dogs are capable of doing and how that work is crucial to the services the department provides to the Grand Rapids community.