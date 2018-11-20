An inside look at law enforcement: GRPD Citizens Academy Week 9, ‘use of force’

Grand Rapids, Mich. --  The Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy is an inside look at the work of men and women of law enforcement in Grand Rapids. The class is a 10-week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

During week 9, class participants learned how officers determine if they need to use force in a situation and how much force would be appropriate.  Students got a first hand look at how difficult use of force decisions can be when they went through the department's weapons simulator used for training officers.

