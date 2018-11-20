Aquinas volleyball makes program history, advances to national tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Going into this season, the Aquinas volleyball team knew they had the potential to do special things. The Saints returned nearly all of their team from last year and maintained a lot of returning experience. Now, Aquinas is on their way to the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship in Sioux City, Iowa for the first time in program history.

"This year has been about belief," third-year head coach, Rick Schroeder said, "believing that we can win the WHAC, the opening round and now that we belong in Iowa and I certainly believe we belong in all of those places."

For the players, it's been a crazy experience as well as they look forward to next week's trip.

"Knowing we didn't lose anyone, we knew that we were going to have that advantage over everyone else in our conference," Jenison graduate and Saints senior Stephanie Chenlo stated. "We wanted to put 2018 up on that banner since that's something that hasn't been done in 22 years."

"We knew we had a chance to be good, but I honestly didn't know it was going to be this good," Grand Rapids Christian alum and Aquinas senior Kristin Danielson said. "It's been a really great year and a great last year for me to go out on."

Aquinas begins pool play in Sioux City on Tuesday, November 27 against Columbia College of Missouri.