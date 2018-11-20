Aquinas women get a tough 61-57 win over WHAC rival Cornerstone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was a three point game in the final minutes but the Aquinas women's basketball team was able to hold off a charging Cornerstone squad. Jenison native Shelby Nyboer added 22 points and eight rebounds in the Saints victory as they improve to 6-3 on the new season.
