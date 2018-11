Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After a tough first half, the Cornerstone men's basketball team was able to pull away from Aquinas on the road for a big 74-57 WHAC win. Senior Sam VanderSluis added 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles as they improve to 7-2 overall and a perfect 3-0 in conference play.

Cornerstone's next game will be at Calvin College on Friday evening.