Deer dominate West Michigan roadways

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- It's mid-November and winter weather is here along with deer season, when drivers have to be mindful of all the deer activity which could lead to an increase in accidents. Deputies in Allegan County have been busy responding to car and deer crashes.

Sgt. Mike Brown says the overall numbers are right on pace compared to 2017.

"November 1st through the end of the month, the whole month of November is pretty high for car-deer incidents. Last year for the month of November we had about 171 or so, right now we’re at 90 for the first two weeks," says Brown.

The increase in deer also brings a steady stream of repair work to auto body shops.

"It hit the front end and then actually rolled down and got into the fender and got into the door. Just took all this in with it, just pushed everything over. Took the radiator, the condenser, the fan, the lights, the whole front bumper and cover and assembly,” says Bill Willman, manager at Ted's Auto Body Shop in Allegan.

Deer are out more at dawn and dusk; you can lessen your chances of a collision by being aware of your surroundings.

“Especially if you travel in the morning or the evening, pay attention to the roadways. Don’t be trying to deal with your phone or anything like that. And beware that if you see one deer there are probably more than one deer there,” says Brown.

Last year in the state there were about 50,000 vehicle-deer crashes with around 1,200 injuries and 17 deaths. Motorcyclists are at the most risk for dying from a deer collision. It's also important to have comprehensive car insurance so that you're covered from deer damage.