Laughfest 2019 Headliners Announced

Get ready to hit the slopes with gear from Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Posted 10:57 AM, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:56AM, November 20, 2018

Eagerly awaiting for more snow to fall so you can hit the slopes on your skis or snowboard? You're not alone! The customers at Bill and Paul's Sporthaus have been checking the forecast too!

Before hitting the snow, be sure to stop and check out the store's brand new renovation, which offers much more than just snow gear. They offer fashion, the expertise, and the service are all part of the Bill and Paul's experience.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Check out their upcoming events and sales by going to billandpauls.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s