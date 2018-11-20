Grand Haven Twp. man arrested in death of girlfriend’s baby

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Authorities say a 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend’s baby daughter.

The man was arrested Monday in connection with a Nov. 15 incident at a home on Dogwood Court in Grand Haven Township.

The 8-month-old girl was hospitalized and she died over the weekend. Officials say an autopsy determined that her death was caused by head trauma and the case was ruled a homicide.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man was watching the child at the time of the incident while her mother was at work. He is facing an open murder charge in the case. His name will be released when he is formally arraigned.