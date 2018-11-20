Photos: Ground broken on new apartment building; time capsule from 1909 opened

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Crews breaking ground Tuesday on a new apartment building in Grand Rapids opened a 109-year-old time capsule.

Orion Construction, LINC Up and Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids broke ground on the new development in the Garfield Park area. The development is replacing the former Burton Heights Methodist and Episcopal Church at 100 Burton SE.

Crews found a metal box that was dated September 24, 1909 at the site. Through archives, they found that the church had an event placing a time capsule on September 23, 1909.

In the box were newspapers from the day, including a Herpolsheimer’s ad. One flyer that was included was a Prohibition promotion saying “Saloons Must Go” and “Michigan’s Going Dry.”

The development will create 36 apartments in the 45,000 square foot, three-story building. All the apartments will be restricted to either 30% or 60% of the area median income. Rents will be between $330 and $820 per month.