Headliners announced for LaughFest 2019 Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest has announced the first round of talent and shows for its 2019 festival.

Brian Regan, whose appeared on “The David Letterman Show” and “Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is set to perform during Gilda’ s LaughFest Signature Event, which is set for Tuesday, March 12 at DeVos Place downtown Grand Rapids.

Ed Asner, who is known for his presence in TV and film, will perform his act “A Man and His Prostate” on Sunday, March 10 at the Wealthy Theatre. The act is centered around his battle with prostate cancer.

Ali Wong, whose best known for her own Netflix stand-up specials like “Baby Cobra” and “Hard Knock Wife” will also perform on Sunday, March 17 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Loni Love and Brad Upton are also set to headline the show in addition to Jo Koy, Nate Bargatze and social media star Matt Bellassai.

LaughFest Badges will go on sale to the general public at noon, Nov. 20 at laughfestgr.org. Badges are priced at four levels and will allow individuals to create customized ticket options for shows before individual tickets go on sale.

Badges allow attendees the best seats to the best shows of the festival, and will include access to insider perks, such as exclusive parties, early access to additional single ticket sales, early seating at free shows, merchandise discounts and more.

Individual ticket sales will be available beginning January.